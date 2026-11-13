The Detroit Lions made it through the NFL trade deadline without moving Sam LaPorta, but that doesn’t mean the uncertainty surrounding their star tight end has disappeared. In fact, general manager Brad Holmes may now be facing an even more complicated decision than he did just a few weeks ago.

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LaPorta is playing in the final year of his rookie contract, and negotiations on a long-term extension have already hit a wall. With other NFL teams reportedly expressing interest in acquiring him before Tuesday’s deadline, the question is no longer simply whether Detroit wants to keep LaPorta, but how much the organization is willing to pay to make that happen.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Made Their Intentions Clear

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, teams called the Lions about LaPorta’s availability leading up to the November 10 trade deadline. However, those teams reportedly came away believing Detroit preferred to retain the former Pro Bowl tight end and eventually work out a new contract.

That certainly sounds encouraging for Lions fans hoping LaPorta remains in Detroit. However, there is a significant difference between wanting to keep a player and actually reaching an agreement that satisfies both sides.

The two sides broke off contract extension negotiations in early October after failing to find common ground. Those discussions have yet to produce a new agreement, leaving LaPorta’s future beyond this season unresolved.

Sam LaPorta Has Already Made His Feelings Known

LaPorta hasn’t exactly hidden his disappointment with the situation, either. During an October appearance on Pardon My Take, he expressed frustration about putting his body on the line without receiving the long-term financial security he believes he has earned.

As NFL.com detailed in its coverage of those comments, LaPorta acknowledged the physical risks of playing football while waiting for a new contract. His remarks understandably raised questions about whether he might eventually be willing to leave Detroit.

However, LaPorta later clarified that he wants to remain with the Lions. The fourth-year tight end emphasized his family’s connection to the area and made it clear that his frustration with negotiations shouldn’t be mistaken for a desire to play somewhere else.

That creates an interesting situation for Holmes, who must balance rewarding an important offensive weapon with the financial commitments already made across Detroit’s roster. The Lions have invested heavily in their core players, and there are only so many massive contracts an organization can comfortably carry.

Brad Holmes Could Face a Difficult Decision

Through Detroit’s first eight games of the 2026 season, LaPorta has recorded 35 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers may not match the explosive production of his rookie campaign, but they demonstrate that he remains a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions also have to consider what happens if the season ends without an extension. Detroit could use the franchise tag to prevent LaPorta from immediately reaching unrestricted free agency, but that would create another expensive decision rather than provide the long-term stability both sides have discussed.

And here’s where things become particularly interesting. By keeping LaPorta through the trade deadline, the Lions retained an important offensive weapon for their playoff push, but they also passed on the opportunity to receive compensation through a midseason trade.

That doesn’t mean Holmes made the wrong decision. It does mean Detroit now has to determine whether it can find a contract both sides consider reasonable before the situation becomes even more complicated in 2027.

Sam LaPorta’s Future Still Has Time, But Not Forever

There is no indication that Detroit has abandoned its desire to sign LaPorta, and Fowler’s reporting suggests the opposite. Still, interest from other teams serves as a reminder that the Lions aren’t the only organization that recognizes his value.

For now, LaPorta remains an important piece of Detroit’s offense, and keeping him for a potential Super Bowl run makes plenty of sense. But unless Holmes and LaPorta can eventually agree on a new contract, one of the Lions’ most important long-term roster questions will remain unanswered.

The trade deadline may have passed, but the biggest decision involving Sam LaPorta is still ahead.