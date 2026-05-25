Adam Schefter Delivers Huge News for Lions TE Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions have spent the offseason answering questions about injuries, roster depth, and whether they can bounce back after a frustrating end to the 2025 campaign.

But one of the biggest questions surrounding the team has centered around Sam LaPorta and his lingering back injury.

Now, Lions fans finally have a reason to feel genuinely optimistic.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Detroit is working toward getting a contract extension done with LaPorta this offseason. That detail alone speaks volumes about where the organization believes things stand medically.

Simply put, teams do not hand out massive extensions to players they are worried about physically.

Schefter’s report immediately grabbed attention across Detroit because of what it indirectly confirms.

The Lions clearly believe LaPorta is trending in the right direction.

That matters because back injuries can become complicated quickly in the NFL, especially for a player who is such a critical piece of Detroit’s offense. LaPorta has rapidly developed into one of the league’s top tight ends since arriving in Detroit, becoming one of Jared Goff’s most trusted weapons.

If there were serious long term concerns, it is hard to imagine the Lions aggressively pursuing a potentially market resetting extension right now.

That is why this report feels bigger than just contract talk.

Brad Holmes Already Hinted Things Were Improving

Back in April, Lions general manager Brad Holmes appeared on the Lions Collective podcast and was asked whether injuries to LaPorta and Brian Branch could delay extension conversations.

Holmes did not sound concerned.

That was the first real indication that Detroit internally felt both players were progressing positively during recovery.

Now, with Schefter reporting that extension talks are actively being explored, the optimism around LaPorta’s recovery has only intensified.

Earlier this offseason, Lions head coach Dan Campbell also sounded hopeful when discussing LaPorta’s recovery timeline.

“Yeah, he’s getting better. It wouldn’t have been one of those things where you get in the playoffs, did he have a chance to play. No, it wouldn’t be that. But I feel like next year, that certainly isn’t off the table early in the year,” Campbell said.

“You’d like to believe training camp we’ll get him. But you’re talking about a back injury. And he’s improving, but yet he’s not completely healed.”

Those comments came months ago.

Now, with OTAs beginning and mandatory minicamp right around the corner, attention will quickly shift toward whether LaPorta is participating on the field.

If he is out there working during offseason practices, that may be the strongest sign yet that Detroit’s star tight end is on track for training camp.

Sam LaPorta Remains Vital to Detroit’s Offense

It is easy to forget just how important LaPorta has become to this offense because Detroit has so many playmakers.

But when healthy, he changes everything for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

LaPorta creates matchup problems all over the field because he can line up inline, flex outside, or operate from the slot. Defenses are forced to account for him constantly, which opens opportunities for players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Detroit’s offense is simply more dangerous when No. 87 is healthy.

That is why Schefter’s update feels so important as the Lions begin preparing for the 2026 season.