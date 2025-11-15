Detroit Lions Make Unfortunate Announcement Regarding Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions made it official on Saturday afternoon, placing Sam LaPorta on injured reserve and ruling the standout tight end out for at least the next four games. LaPorta, who was already declared out for Sunday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, is dealing with a back injury that has kept him off the practice field all week.

With the move, the earliest LaPorta could return is Week 15.

The news leaves the Lions with just Brock Wright and Ross Dwelley at tight end on the active roster heading into a massive primetime showdown in Philadelphia.

It wasn’t the only roster shakeup of the day. The Lions also announced the release of veteran defensive lineman Pat O’Connor, while signing offensive lineman Michael Niese to the 53-man roster. Additionally, wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Jackson Meeks have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

LaPorta’s absence creates a significant void in Detroit’s offense, but the Lions will look to patch things together as they travel to face the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday Night Football.