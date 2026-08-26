Lions Get Major Injury Boost Ahead of Week 1

For the better part of a week, the Detroit Lions had one uncomfortable question hanging over their offense.

Would Sam LaPorta be ready for Week 1?

Tuesday provided the best answer yet.

LaPorta returned to practice after missing several days with a hip injury, participating in both individual and team drills as Detroit began its final week of training camp. Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reported that LaPorta was on the field for multiple full-team periods during the padded session.

That does not officially clear him for the regular-season opener.

It does make the conversation considerably less uncomfortable.

LaPorta’s Return Changes the Week 1 Outlook

When LaPorta initially went down, Dan Campbell sounded optimistic about the long-term prognosis but stopped short of guaranteeing his tight end would be available when Detroit opens the season.

“It’s a little aggravated, but we feel good long-term about him,” Campbell said. “We’re resting for a little bit here and letting it calm down.”

That cautious approach made sense.

LaPorta’s 2025 season ended after only nine games because of a back injury that eventually required surgery. He finished with 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns before missing Detroit’s final eight games.

So when another injury appeared this August, even one Campbell described as manageable, there was going to be some understandable concern.

We wrote about that uncertainty when Campbell initially refused to guarantee LaPorta would be ready for Week 1.

Five days later, LaPorta is already back in team work.

That’s significant.

Detroit Doesn’t Need to Push This

The temptation with any returning starter is to start counting snaps and wondering whether he will appear in the preseason finale.

There is absolutely no reason for the Lions to do that with LaPorta.

Detroit knows what he is.

Jared Goff knows what he is.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing certainly knows what he is.

LaPorta was fully cleared from his back surgery before training camp and had been performing well before the hip issue surfaced. The Lions received that major clearance in July, allowing him to begin camp without restrictions.

Tuesday’s practice matters because it suggests the latest setback really may have been what Campbell initially hoped it was: something that needed a little time to settle down rather than another prolonged absence.

That distinction is enormous.

Detroit’s offense already has enough moving pieces. Cade Mays is sidelined at center. Isiah Pacheco continues working back from an MCL injury. Several depth players have been shuffled in and out because of injuries.

Losing LaPorta for the beginning of the regular season would have created a very different problem.

Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin give Detroit experienced options at tight end, and Jackson Meeks has been one of the better preseason stories on the roster. None of them replaces everything LaPorta provides as a receiver, blocker and middle-of-the-field target.

That’s why Tuesday qualifies as more than a routine August participation update.

One Less Thing to Worry About

There are still nearly three weeks before Detroit’s regular-season opener, and the Lions have every reason to remain cautious.

LaPorta does not need 60 snaps at practice tomorrow. He does not need to prove anything Saturday. He certainly doesn’t need to turn the final preseason game into some sort of medical stress test.

The goal is September.

Tuesday was simply the first meaningful indication that LaPorta is moving in that direction.

Five days ago, Campbell couldn’t promise Detroit would have its starting tight end for Week 1.

Now LaPorta is already back taking team reps.

For an offense that spent much of last season learning how difficult life can be without No. 87, that is a pretty substantial upgrade from “we’ll see.”