Sam LaPorta Unleashes on Detroit Lions Over Contract Extension

The Detroit Lions may have a bigger problem on their hands than anyone anticipated, and it involves one of their most important offensive weapons. Sam LaPorta has publicly expressed his frustration with Detroit’s inability to reach a contract extension, making it clear that he is prepared to continue his career elsewhere if the two sides cannot reach an agreement.

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During an appearance on Wednesday’s Pardon My Take podcast, LaPorta opened up about the emotional and physical toll of playing football without the long-term financial security he believes he has earned. His comments represent a noticeably sharper tone than the optimism he expressed earlier this month, raising legitimate questions about whether general manager Brad Holmes can get a deal done.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Sam LaPorta Doesn’t Hold Back About Lions Contract Situation

LaPorta has remained productive despite recovering from a serious back injury that required surgery last season. However, the former Iowa standout made it clear that putting his body on the line while waiting for a new contract has become increasingly frustrating.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play—it sucks,” LaPorta said. “It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my fucking back for this team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin’, and maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

That frustration was only part of his message, as the tight end also addressed the possibility of leaving Detroit after the season. LaPorta said he intends to remain professional and leave negotiations to his agent while acknowledging that his next contract could come from another organization.

“So I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else. So, whatever,” LaPorta said.

Those words should get the attention of everyone inside the Lions’ organization, particularly with LaPorta approaching the end of his rookie contract. While he did not request a trade or declare that he wants to leave Detroit, his willingness to discuss playing elsewhere publicly illustrates the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Lions and Sam LaPorta Have Already Hit a Contract Stalemate

This situation did not develop overnight, as Detroit and LaPorta have been unable to find common ground on a long-term extension for several weeks. As we previously reported, the two sides paused contract negotiations earlier this month after discussions failed to produce an agreement.

LaPorta initially took a more diplomatic approach when discussing the negotiations with reporters on October 7. As we detailed following those comments, he expressed optimism that something could eventually get worked out and emphasized his appreciation for the organization that drafted him.

Now, the tone has clearly changed, even if his position on continuing to play hard has not. LaPorta appears increasingly comfortable acknowledging the possibility that his next contract could come from a different NFL team.

Brad Holmes Faces Another Difficult Financial Decision

The Lions have invested heavily in keeping their young core together, including major commitments to several players from their outstanding 2023 draft class. LaPorta remains one of the most significant unresolved contracts, and the price of retaining an elite tight end has continued to climb.

The situation becomes even more complicated when considering the serious back injury that ended LaPorta’s 2025 season. From the player’s perspective, every additional game without a long-term agreement represents another opportunity for an injury to affect his future earning potential.

Detroit must also evaluate the financial risk of guaranteeing substantial money to a player who has already undergone major surgery. That creates a difficult balance between rewarding LaPorta’s production and protecting the organization’s long-term salary-cap flexibility.

Head coach Dan Campbell has publicly praised LaPorta’s work ethic and production, and there has been no indication that the disagreement has affected the tight end’s preparation. The latest reporting on LaPorta’s comments also makes clear that the tight end continues to leave negotiations to his representative while focusing on playing football.

Could Sam LaPorta Actually Leave Detroit?

LaPorta is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season unless the Lions retain him through a new agreement or another contractual mechanism. Detroit would have the option of using the franchise tag, which could prevent him from immediately reaching the open market while giving Holmes additional time to work toward an extension.

That possibility is particularly important because LaPorta’s comments do not necessarily mean he will be playing elsewhere next season. The Lions still have ways to retain him, even if negotiations remain stalled through the end of the regular season.

What makes Wednesday’s comments noteworthy is the emotion behind them and the timing of his public frustration. Detroit has repeatedly emphasized the importance of rewarding its homegrown talent, and LaPorta clearly believes his performance warrants that same commitment.

Bottom Line

Sam LaPorta has not demanded his release or announced that he is leaving the Detroit Lions, but Wednesday’s comments should serve as a warning that the contract situation is becoming increasingly frustrating for the talented tight end. His willingness to openly discuss getting paid elsewhere represents a meaningful development in negotiations that had previously appeared relatively cordial.

Brad Holmes has successfully retained several of Detroit’s most important players, but LaPorta’s situation is shaping up to be another significant test of his roster-building philosophy. Whether the two sides can agree on a number remains uncertain, but one thing is becoming increasingly obvious: LaPorta wants to be compensated for what he brings to the Lions, and he is willing to consider other options if that doesn’t happen.