Sam LaPorta’s Recent Comments Proves He is All About the Team

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta saw his numbers dip in 2024, but he isn’t concerned.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta saw a drop in stats last season—but he’s more focused on winning than targets.

LaPorta burst onto the scene in 2023 like a linebacker’s worst nightmare—86 receptions, 889 yards, and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season, setting a new standard for tight ends in Detroit. So when his numbers dipped in 2024, fans understandably asked, what happened?

LaPorta’s response? Chill, we were scoring points.

LaPorta’s 2024 Stats Took a Hit, But His Mindset Didn’t

In year two, LaPorta finished with:

60 receptions (down from 86)

(down from 86) 726 receiving yards (down from 889)

(down from 889) 7 touchdowns (down from 10)

Was it a “sophomore slump”? Not exactly. The Lions were still one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and LaPorta was a key part of it—even if the stat sheet didn’t pop like it did in his debut.

“Everybody deserves the ball.”

Here’s what LaPorta told reporters when asked about getting fewer looks in 2024:

“There were a lot of weapons last year,” LaPorta said as quoted by LionsWire. “I kept hearing comments about ‘why didn’t you get the ball as much?’ and I’m like, ‘dude, we scored the most points out of any team in the NFL in the last five years.’ Everybody deserves the ball.”

That’s not just a team-first mindset—it’s a championship-caliber one. And when you consider Detroit’s arsenal of weapons—Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and a rotation of running backs—LaPorta understands his role may shift from week to week.

Stats Don’t Always Tell the Full Story

LaPorta’s value to the offense goes beyond receptions. He’s:

A reliable blocker in the run game

A go-to guy in the red zone (7 TDs still isn’t nothing)

A matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties

A selfless teammate in an offense built on spreading the ball

Bottom line: defenses still scheme for him. That alone opens doors for others—and keeps Detroit near the top in scoring.

The Bottom Line

Sam LaPorta may have seen a dip in production, but his team-first mentality hasn’t wavered. In a Lions offense loaded with playmakers, LaPorta knows the key isn’t about how many targets you get—it’s about how many points you put up.

And as he puts it, “Everybody deserves the ball.”