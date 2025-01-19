Sam LaPorta Makes INSANE Superman Catch vs. Commanders [Video]

With the Detroit Lions trailing 10-7 in the second quarter, tight end Sam LaPorta delivered one of the most jaw-dropping touchdown catches you’ll ever see. In a play that showcased both quarterback Jared Goff's poise and LaPorta's incredible athleticism, the Lions made a stunning comeback to take the lead.

Watch as Goff works his magic to keep the play alive, avoiding pressure before launching a perfect pass to LaPorta in the back of the end zone. LaPorta, fully extended, makes a diving, one-handed catch—reminiscent of a Superman move—pulling in the ball for the touchdown.

This sensational grab not only gave the Lions the lead but also proved why LaPorta has been such a key weapon in the team’s offense this season. The play left fans at Ford Field buzzing, with the Lions now in control and looking to continue their playoff run.

Check out the insane catch in the video below—LaPorta’s incredible play will go down as one of the best of the season!