Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta had two straight games with 80 or more receiving yards and a touchdown heading into the matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Sunday was a different story. LaPorta did not have a catch until the fourth quarter, was targeted twice, and finished with one reception for 18 yards in Detroit’s 20-17 win over Green Bay.

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That quiet afternoon came at an awkward time, because LaPorta spent the week before it talking publicly about a contract he does not have. He is playing out the final season of his rookie deal and is set to become a free agent.

What Sam LaPorta Said About His Contract

LaPorta told Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” on Oct. 21 that the Lions have not made the offer he expected, according to ESPN. “It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt,” he said, before adding that “maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

He went further on where that leaves him. “I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good,” LaPorta said. “I’ll go get paid somewhere else.”

Two days later he walked the comments back, and he used the word himself. “I feel bad if there was any sort of distraction to the team or my teammates or the coaches,” LaPorta said on Friday, adding that there had been a misconception about where he stands: “I want to play for this team.”

Dan Campbell Said the Lions Were Ready to Use Him

Dan Campbell took the question the same day and said nothing had changed inside the building. “On the outside world, it’s a distraction. In this building, it’s not,” Campbell said, according to The Detroit News. “And this kid’s locked in. He’s been locked in all year.”

Campbell finished the answer with a line that reads differently now. “So he’s ready to play, and we’re ready to use him,” he said. “He’s a hell of a football player.” Two days later, LaPorta ran his routes and the ball went to the wide receivers.

Green Bay Had Already Shut Down a Tight End

Detroit was not the first offense to go quiet at the position against this defense. Jake Ferguson caught two of his three targets for 13 yards in Dallas’ 23-13 loss to Green Bay in Week 6, the game before the Packers came to Detroit.

Even after the quiet game, LaPorta has 28 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets, an average of 11.9 yards per reception.

Two Games Until the Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET. Detroit has two games before it: the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1 and a trip to Miami on Nov. 8. Two more afternoons like Sunday would make the question louder than one of them does.

One quiet game is not a big deal. The only reason this one feels like one is that it landed in the same week LaPorta said out loud what happens if the Lions never pay him.