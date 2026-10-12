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Sam LaPorta Makes Detroit Lions Franchise History

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta caught all five of his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, an average of 17.6 yards per reception. It was his best receiving day of the season.

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It was also the second straight game he has gone over 80 yards receiving with a touchdown, after eight catches for 84 yards and a score in the Week 4 loss at Carolina. According to Lions PR, he is the first tight end in franchise history to do that in consecutive games.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) tackles Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Sam LaPorta Is Producing With His Contract Unsettled

Both of those games came with his future in Detroit unresolved. LaPorta told reporters on Oct. 7 that extension talks with the Lions had stopped moving, in comments relayed by Pro Football Talk.

“I don’t know if it’s truly off the table, but I think there’s certainly a stalemate right now,” LaPorta said. “I’m really giving the reins to my agent, Jack Bechta. He’s been handling it with the front office. All the advice he’s given me so far is that we just haven’t come to terms yet.”

Richard Knight covered that standoff for DSN last week. Two 80-yard touchdown games on either side of it is the kind of answer a tight end gets to give.

Where LaPorta’s Season Stands

LaPorta has played all five games for Detroit and has 27 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 38 targets, an average of 11.7 yards per reception. He has already matched the three touchdowns he scored in nine games last season, when he finished with 489 yards.

His career high is the 889 yards he put up as a rookie in 2023, a franchise record for a Lions tight end. He needs 573 more yards across Detroit’s remaining 12 games to pass it, roughly 48 a game, well under what he has averaged so far.

The Lions go into their Week 6 bye at 3-2. Teammate Jahmyr Gibbs also left Arizona with a milestone, making NFL history through five games.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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