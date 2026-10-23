The Detroit Lions have no shortage of difficult decisions ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, but one situation could become particularly interesting if contract negotiations remain stalled. NFL insider Charles Robinson has identified two teams worth watching if Sam LaPorta becomes available: the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

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That does not mean general manager Brad Holmes is actively shopping his Pro Bowl tight end, and there have been no confirmed trade negotiations involving either organization. However, Robinson believes LaPorta’s recent comments about his uncertain future could prompt opposing teams to contact Detroit about a potential deal.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta makes a catch against Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NFL Insider Names Broncos and Panthers as Sam LaPorta Trade Possibilities

In an October 21 analysis, Robinson examined how LaPorta’s contract frustration could affect his status approaching the trade deadline. He identified two organizations that could have legitimate reasons to explore acquiring the 25-year-old tight end.

“Two that I’d be watching: the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers,” Robinson wrote.

That is an interesting development because both teams have young quarterbacks who could benefit from another proven receiving threat. However, Robinson’s analysis identifies potential fits rather than reporting that either club has contacted Detroit or submitted an offer.

Robinson also made it clear that the Lions do not have to make a decision before the deadline. Detroit can retain LaPorta for the remainder of the season and potentially use the franchise tag next offseason if an extension remains out of reach.

Why the Denver Broncos Could Pursue LaPorta

Denver might be the more intriguing destination because of head coach Sean Payton’s continued search for a difference-making tight end. The Broncos signed veteran Evan Engram in 2025, but the offensive production they envisioned has not materialized.

LaPorta would immediately provide quarterback Bo Nix with a reliable target capable of working the middle of the field and creating mismatches against opposing defenses. His ability to line up in different formations could also give Payton additional flexibility when designing the passing attack.

There is another factor that makes Denver worth watching. Engram signed a two-year deal in March 2025 and is approaching the end of it, leaving the Broncos with a potential long-term opening at the position.

Of course, acquiring LaPorta would require more than simply sending Detroit draft compensation. Denver would also need to consider a substantial contract extension for a player who could command a salary near the top of the tight end market.

From Detroit’s perspective, the Broncos would have to present an offer significant enough to justify removing one of Jared Goff’s most dependable offensive weapons. That becomes particularly difficult when the Lions are attempting to compete for a championship rather than rebuild.

Carolina Panthers Also Make Sense as Potential Suitor

The Panthers present a different opportunity, but their interest would be understandable from a roster-building perspective. Carolina has spent considerable resources attempting to surround quarterback Bryce Young with the pieces necessary to maximize his development.

Young has shown encouraging progress during Carolina’s 3-2 start, and adding LaPorta could provide another reliable receiving option. Pairing the tight end with wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker would give Carolina an intriguing group of young offensive playmakers.

Head coach Dave Canales could also use LaPorta’s versatility to create favorable matchups and make life easier for his young quarterback. A tight end capable of producing against linebackers and safeties would give the Panthers another way to attack opposing defenses.

The biggest obstacle would once again be money, particularly because Carolina would need to prepare for LaPorta’s next contract. Trading valuable assets for a player approaching free agency would make considerably more sense if the Panthers believed they could keep him for several seasons.

There is also no guarantee that LaPorta would welcome leaving a Detroit team with legitimate postseason aspirations for a younger Carolina organization. His public frustration has centered on his contract situation, not a formal demand to be traded.

Brad Holmes Has Made This Type of Decision Before

One reason LaPorta’s name continues appearing in trade speculation is that Holmes has previously moved a talented young tight end rather than commit to a substantial extension. In 2022, Detroit traded T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings after deciding the move made sense for the organization’s long-term direction.

That decision eventually helped reshape Detroit’s roster, and Holmes demonstrated he was willing to move a productive player when the circumstances justified it. However, the Lions were 1-6 at the time, making the organizational situation considerably different from the one they face today.

LaPorta is currently a major contributor on a team with playoff expectations, and removing him would create an immediate problem for Detroit’s offense. Through five games this season, the former Iowa standout has recorded 27 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Those numbers help explain why trading LaPorta would be such a difficult decision. He remains a valuable receiving threat for Goff, and the Lions would have to find another way to replace his production during the most important portion of their schedule.

Sam LaPorta’s Contract Frustration Changes the Conversation

The trade speculation gained momentum after LaPorta publicly discussed his stalled contract negotiations during an appearance on Pardon My Take. His comments reflected frustration with the financial uncertainty surrounding his future, particularly after back surgery ended his 2025 season in November.

As we previously reported, LaPorta acknowledged that he could eventually continue his career elsewhere if the Lions do not offer a contract he considers acceptable. While he made clear that he intends to continue playing hard, his comments introduced additional uncertainty about his long-term future in Detroit.

The financial considerations are complicated by the fact that Detroit has already committed substantial money to several cornerstone players. According to the current salary-cap figures examined in Robinson’s analysis, the Lions have financial flexibility, but upcoming cap charges and additional contract decisions will require careful planning.

Safety Brian Branch remains another important contract priority, and Detroit cannot ignore the long-term commitments already made throughout its roster. LaPorta’s next agreement could become even more expensive if the tight end market continues rising.

As we recently examined, the Lions have several potential approaches to LaPorta’s future, including an extension, a trade, or the franchise tag. That flexibility means Holmes does not have to rush into a decision simply because contract negotiations have reached a stalemate.

Will the Lions Actually Trade Sam LaPorta?

For now, trading LaPorta still appears to be a difficult proposition for Detroit. The Lions have invested heavily in building a championship-caliber offense, and moving an established playmaker during the season would run counter to their immediate competitive goals.

However, Robinson’s identification of Denver and Carolina provides two specific teams worth watching if Detroit eventually becomes willing to listen. Both organizations have understandable reasons to value LaPorta, although neither has been reported to be negotiating with the Lions.

The November 10 deadline adds urgency for teams hoping to acquire help during the season, but it does not force Detroit to resolve LaPorta’s future immediately. Holmes can continue pursuing an extension, retain the tight end for a playoff push, and revisit the financial situation after the season.

LaPorta has made his feelings about the stalled negotiations clear, and now his name is drawing attention as a potential trade candidate. Whether that attention leads to an actual offer remains uncertain, but the Broncos and Panthers are two teams Lions fans may want to keep an eye on as the deadline approaches.