The Detroit Lions have reportedly received trade inquiries about Sam LaPorta, one of their biggest offensive weapons, but general manager Brad Holmes doesn’t appear interested in moving him.

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According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams have contacted Detroit about the possibility of acquiring tight end Sam LaPorta ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. However, those conversations apparently haven’t changed the organization’s long-term plans for the former Iowa standout.

“The Lions have received calls on TE Sam LaPorta, but teams have gotten the impression that Detroit would like to keep him and try to work out a long-term deal eventually,” Fowler reported on X Monday.

The report is particularly interesting considering LaPorta’s ongoing contract situation, which has generated plenty of speculation about his future in Detroit.

But there’s an important distinction here: Teams calling the Lions about LaPorta doesn’t mean the Lions are actively shopping him.

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) gains yards after catch during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Reportedly Want to Keep Sam LaPorta

LaPorta is playing in the final season of his rookie contract, and negotiations on a new deal have been anything but smooth.

The two sides broke off contract extension talks in early October after failing to reach an agreement. LaPorta later expressed frustration with the situation during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, raising questions about whether he would remain in Detroit beyond 2026.

However, the Pro Bowl tight end subsequently clarified that he wants to stay, making it clear that his desire for a new contract shouldn’t be confused with wanting to leave the organization.

According to NFL.com’s coverage of LaPorta’s comments, the tight end emphasized his commitment to Detroit despite his disappointment with contract negotiations.

Meanwhile, general manager Brad Holmes has previously expressed his desire to retain LaPorta and the other key members of Detroit’s young core. As NBC Sports reported in September, Holmes insisted the organization’s long-term plans for LaPorta had not changed.

Will the Detroit Lions Trade Sam LaPorta?

Based on Fowler’s latest reporting, a trade involving LaPorta does not appear to be Detroit’s preferred outcome.

That’s hardly surprising considering the tight end’s importance to Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense, particularly in the red zone and on critical downs. Trading him during a season in which Detroit hopes to compete for a Super Bowl would create another problem for an offense that relies heavily on his versatility.

Of course, the contract situation remains unresolved, and Detroit still must determine what it is willing to pay LaPorta after the season. But Fowler’s report suggests the Lions would rather deal with those negotiations later than move one of their most important players now.

The NFL Trade Deadline Arrives Tuesday

The NFL trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and opposing teams apparently haven’t been shy about checking LaPorta’s availability.

For now, though, Holmes appears to have a pretty simple message: Sam LaPorta is a player the Lions would prefer to keep.