Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 NFL season, and a Sam LaPorta trade is now part of the conversation outside the building. He is playing out the final year of a four-year rookie deal that carries no fifth-year option, and he aired his frustration on Wednesday’s episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast.

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ESPN reported on Oct. 4, citing sources, that the Lions and LaPorta had broken off extension talks. Detroit could still use the franchise tag to keep him off the market, so nothing about his future is settled.

That uncertainty is why writers outside the organization have started building trades. Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, who covers the Lions, laid out three LaPorta deals on Oct. 21. The one he built around the Kansas City Chiefs sends LaPorta to Kansas City and brings Detroit a 2027 first-round pick and cornerback Kristian Fulton. No team has been reported to have called Detroit about LaPorta. This is a beat writer measuring his trade value, not a report of talks.

Why the Chiefs Would Call Detroit About a Sam LaPorta Trade

Payton explained why a deal between the Lions and the Chiefs could work. He wrote,

“This one is a big swing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit would get cornerback Kristian Fulton and a 2027 first-round pick. A lot of people might think the Lions should just send LaPorta to a team with a great cornerback to spare. Those teams probably aren’t looking to deal. The team that trades for LaPorta is a team that believes it can win a Super Bowl right now. That’s why the Chiefs, Broncos, and Bengals are on this list. The pitch is simple: get LaPorta and get over the hump. Fulton isn’t starting in Kansas City, but he’s absolutely start-worthy. He’s in the final year of his deal, and the Lions would add a first-round pick and solve two problems at once. Related coverage Jack Campbell Sends Blunt Message About Sam LaPorta Controversy Read more → The Chiefs still have Travis Kelce, but he’s 37 years old and probably close to the end. Kansas City is going to want someone it can rely on who plays like Kelce. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Chiefs called Detroit.”

Kelce is in the first year of the new three-year contract he signed with Kansas City, but it would not be a surprise to see him retire before that deal runs out. The Chiefs also need a tight end for the future.

Sam LaPorta Would Leave a Hole in the Lions Offense

There is no question that trading LaPorta would be a big loss for the Lions offense. This season, LaPorta has caught 27 passes for 316 yards receiving and three touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per reception on 38 targets. He is only 25 years old. It is silly that general manager Brad Holmes has not given him a contract extension by now, and that missing extension is the reason a trade is being discussed at all.

Kristian Fulton Would Address the Lions’ Weakest Spot

One of the weaknesses on the Lions roster is at cornerback, and trading for Fulton would be an interesting move for Detroit. Fulton has played in five games this season for Kansas City and has recorded seven tackles, one interception and one pass defended. He is 28 years old, and Payton notes he is in the final year of his deal, so he reads as a short-term answer rather than a long-term fix. Even so, he would give Detroit’s secondary a starting-caliber option it does not have right now.

The Other Two LaPorta Deals Payton Floated

Payton’s other two ideas run on the same logic. He has LaPorta going to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2027 first-round pick, and to the Denver Broncos for Jahdae Barron and two picks. Every team on his list believes it can win a Super Bowl this season, which is the whole point of the exercise. The Chiefs version is the only one that hands Detroit a corner and a first-rounder at the same time.