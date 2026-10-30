Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta will be a free agent at the end of the season, and a Sam LaPorta trade is suddenly a fair question to ask in Detroit. The 25-year-old tight end has caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and three touchdowns, along with averaging 11.9 yards per reception. LaPorta has been targeted 40 times this season.

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Detroit has a 4-2 record and sits third in the NFC North behind the 6-0 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-2 Chicago Bears, and the NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10. On Thursday, the Bears acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round selection from the Tennessee Titans for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick. Should the Lions consider trading LaPorta if that kind of package were on the table at the deadline?

What a Sam LaPorta Trade Would Have to Bring Back

Two first-round picks and a fourth is the number Chicago just put on the board, and Tennessee got a four-time Pro Bowler for it. Detroit would be selling a player on an expiring rookie deal, so the honest comparison is a step below that. Even a first-round pick and a second-round pick would be a nice haul in return for the Lions for a pending free agent.

The Wrong Message From Brad Holmes

With that being said, the wrong message would be sent by the Lions if he were to be traded. Holmes would actually make the roster worse if he were to trade LaPorta for draft picks. It would signal that the Lions are not serious about being contenders this season, whatever happens down the road with his contract situation.

Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin are the other tight ends on the Lions roster. That would be a major downgrade for Detroit, and there is no doubt that the flow of the offense would be messed up without having LaPorta around also.

Draft Capital Does Not Help Detroit This Season

That is the other half of the problem. First-round picks in 2027 and 2028 are currency for a team planning its next roster, not for a 4-2 team six games into a division race with an undefeated Minnesota team in front of it. Whatever Detroit took back would not play a snap until next September, and Holmes would still have to replace LaPorta twice: once for the rest of this season, and again next spring.

Detroit also has cheaper ways to keep this decision open. Cap analyst Joel Corry priced a LaPorta extension at $21.5 million a year, a four-year, $86 million deal, and put the 2027 tight end franchise tag at $16.169 million, as DSN covered on Thursday. The tag is the move that buys Detroit a year without costing it a tight end in the middle of a playoff push.

LaPorta has not hidden his frustration, telling “Pardon My Take” on Oct. 21 that “maybe they’re just not showing the love” and that he would “go get paid somewhere else,” per ESPN. That is a problem for the offseason. It is not a reason to answer it on Nov. 10.