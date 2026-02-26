NFL Insiders Include Lions TE Sam LaPorta as Potential Trade Candidate

The idea of the Detroit Lions trading Sam LaPorta sounds borderline absurd, but that didn’t stop ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Ben Solak from including him on their list of the .

LaPorta was ranked No. 8 overall on the list and, notably, was the only tight end mentioned. While even the insiders themselves admit a deal is unlikely, LaPorta’s inclusion alone is enough to raise eyebrows across the league.

Why LaPorta Came Up at All

According to Graziano, the speculation isn’t really about LaPorta’s talent; it’s about timing and money.

The Lions are staring down potential extensions for four cornerstone players from the 2023 draft class: LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch. Around the league, there’s quiet curiosity about whether Detroit can realistically get all four deals done.

That financial puzzle is what landed LaPorta on the list, even if Detroit’s intentions remain crystal clear.

Graziano was quick to downplay the likelihood of a move, noting that Detroit still views itself firmly in a win-now window, which makes moving an elite young tight end highly improbable.

The Performance Context

Solak’s analysis focused more on recent production and long-term projection.

LaPorta dealt with back surgery last season, finishing with 489 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers were a noticeable dip from his historic rookie campaign in 2023, when he exploded for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns and immediately established himself as one of the league’s most dangerous tight ends.

Even with the step back statistically, Solak emphasized that LaPorta remains one of the most dynamic young pass-catching tight ends in football. From a league-wide perspective, a team in need of a high-volume receiving tight end could theoretically see value in trading now rather than risking a massive bidding war if LaPorta were to hit free agency in 2027 and return to peak form.

The Reality in Detroit

Let’s be honest: there is almost no scenario where the Lions seriously entertain trading Sam LaPorta.

He’s a foundational piece of the offense, a perfect fit with Jared Goff, and a matchup nightmare in Ben Johnson’s system. Detroit isn’t rebuilding, retooling, or pinching pennies, they’re chasing Super Bowls.

Even ESPN’s own projection reflects that reality.

Predicted chance of trade: 10%

10% Potential team fits: Chiefs, Ravens, Texans

Those fits make sense in a vacuum, but not in the context of Detroit’s current trajectory.

Bottom Line

Is Sam LaPorta getting traded? Almost certainly not.

But the fact that league insiders even floated the idea says a lot about how highly he’s valued across the NFL. When a player is young, productive, and under team control, and still draws trade buzz, it’s usually a compliment, not a warning sign.

Detroit knows exactly what it has in LaPorta. And barring something shocking, he’ll remain a central figure in the Lions’ offense for years to come.