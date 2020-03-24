Sam Martin is no longer the Detroit Lions punter as he finds a new home

As many have been saying, it seemed like just a matter of time before we found out that the Detroit Lions were officially moving on from punter, Sam Martin.

Well, that move has reportedly before official as Martin has agreed to a 3-year, $7.05 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

Punters are free agents too, @richeisen. #Broncos have agreed with former #Lions P Sam Martin to a three-year, $7.05 million deal, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2020

Nation, did Bob Quinn make the right move by letting Sam Martin go?