42.5 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Sam Martin is no longer the Detroit Lions punter as he finds a new home

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
overcast clouds
42.5 ° F
45 °
41 °
52 %
0.9mph
90 %
Wed
58 °
Thu
58 °
Fri
52 °
Sat
48 °
Sun
55 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

‘Legacy’ free agent WR would fit Detroit Lions offense perfectly

UPDATE: Apparently I jinxed this as Perriman is signing with the New York Jets. My sincerest apologies! https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1242589943018467329 Original Article: The first...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Full 7-Round Detroit Lions mock draft includes trade down with Big Ten touch

Now that we are about a month out from the 2020 NFL Draft, we thought it would be fun...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Detroit Lions in talks with free agent CB Logan Ryan

This is the time of year wear NFL free agent rumors are flowing like honey and until something is...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

As many have been saying, it seemed like just a matter of time before we found out that the Detroit Lions were officially moving on from punter, Sam Martin.

Well, that move has reportedly before official as Martin has agreed to a 3-year, $7.05 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

Nation, did Bob Quinn make the right move by letting Sam Martin go?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson posts message for fans

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Detroit Lions TE Logan Thomas gives interesting comment on Matt Patricia

The bad blood that several former Detroit Lions have with head coach Matt Patricia hasn't exactly been made a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions CB Rashaan Melvin finds new home

Michael Whitaker - 0
Cornerback Rashaan Melvin had been with the Detroit Lions for nearly a calendar year after signing a one-year contract on March 22, 2019. And...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom records message for fans

Michael Whitaker - 0
While most of us in Michigan are currently confined to the inside of our homes, it's always helpful to receive a message of good...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions make decision on OL Oday Aboushi

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions have continued their busy offseason by making a depth signing, electing to to bring back Oday Aboushi on a one year...
Read more
MSU News

Michigan State F Xavier Tillman makes NBA decision

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman took to Twitter to make his NBA decision. Tillman, who averaged 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds while...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson posts message for fans

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
With much of the nation either self-quarantining or being ordered to stay at home, a plethora of professional athletes have been posting videos for...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions TE Logan Thomas gives interesting comment on Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The bad blood that several former Detroit Lions have with head coach Matt Patricia hasn't exactly been made a secret. After all, Darius Slay...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions CB Rashaan Melvin finds new home

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Cornerback Rashaan Melvin had been with the Detroit Lions for nearly a calendar year after signing a one-year contract on March 22, 2019. And...
Read more

Detroit Lions make decision on OL Oday Aboushi

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions have continued their busy offseason by making a depth signing, electing to to bring back Oday Aboushi on a one year...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.