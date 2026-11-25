When the Detroit Red Wings traded Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night, much of the discussion surrounding Detroit’s return centered on highly regarded prospect Michael Hage and forward Kirby Dach. However, veteran goaltender Samuel Montembeault is also hoping to make the most of his opportunity in Hockeytown.

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Montembeault, who will wear No. 32 with the Red Wings, met with reporters Tuesday following his first practice with his new organization. After a difficult 2025-26 campaign in Montreal and an injury that has prevented him from playing this season, the 30-year-old goaltender is embracing the opportunity for a fresh start.

Sep 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault (35) takes a breather during the third period of the game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Samuel Montembeault Excited About Joining Detroit Red Wings

While speaking to reporters following Tuesday’s practice, Montembeault discussed his arrival in Detroit and the opportunity awaiting him with his new organization.

“I’m super excited about the opportunity to come here,” Montembeault said. “We’ve had a warm welcome and they’re happy to have us. I’m really excited.”

Montembeault Working Back From Lower-Body Injury

For Montembeault, the immediate priority is getting healthy and putting himself in a position to contribute. The Red Wings received an encouraging update regarding his lower-body injury on Tuesday when he joined his new teammates on the ice for practice.

“I had a little bit of a tough year last year, but I worked hard all summer and was ready for training camp,” said Montembeault, adding his younger brother Mathieu is a huge Wings fan and will need a new cap. “I had a good training camp, had three games and played well, but I got hurt. I’m excited to get to the player I was and I’m going to work hard here.”

Although Montembeault struggled last season, posting an .872 save percentage and a 3.43 goals-against average in 25 appearances, he is not far removed from being a dependable starting goaltender. During the 2024-25 campaign, he recorded 31 victories, four shutouts, and a .902 save percentage in 62 games with Montreal.

Montembeault Has Something to Prove in Detroit

The interesting part of Montembeault’s arrival is that Detroit already has two NHL goaltenders in John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov. That means Montembeault will likely have to earn his opportunities once he is cleared to return to game action.

There are certainly no guarantees regarding how head coach Todd McLellan will manage the situation moving forward. However, acquiring an experienced goaltender who has previously demonstrated an ability to handle a significant NHL workload gives Detroit another option between the pipes.

Montembeault arrives in Hockeytown with an opportunity to put a disappointing stretch of his career behind him and prove he can still be an effective NHL goaltender. If he can rediscover the form he displayed during the 2024-25 season, he could become a more valuable piece of the Dylan Larkin trade than many initially anticipated.