There is a new Samuel Montembeault injury update. The Detroit Red Wings acquired the goalie from the Montreal Canadiens in the Dylan Larkin blockbuster trade on Sunday night. This was an interesting acquisition because Detroit already has John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov on the roster.

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Ansar Khan of MLive.com reported from Red Wings practice on Tuesday, “Samuel Montembeault also joins #RedWings for practice. He’s on IR and hasn’t played this season but is getting closer to returning.” He has been dealing with a lower-body injury.

Sep 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault (35) takes a breather during the third period of the game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Samuel Montembeault May Be the Red Wings’ Third Goalie Even When Healthy

Last season with Montreal, he played in 25 games and started 23. His record was 10-8-4 with a .872 save percentage and a 3.43 GAA, along with zero shutouts. Even if he does get cleared soon, it is very possible that he is going to be the third goalie for the Red Wings.

What a Samuel Montembeault Injury Return Means for Gibson and Tarasov

Tarasov has a .927 save percentage and a 1.98 GAA in 10 games this season, while Gibson is at .862 and 3.54 in 14 games, according to ESPN.

Montembeault is probably going to be a healthy scratch on game days. The only way that Detroit is going to have him play is if Tarasov or Gibson gets injured again at some point or if Gibson gets traded before the NHL trade deadline.

Acquiring Montembeault was honestly a head-scratcher. The Red Wings also have Trey Augustine and Michal Postava in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Even though Montembeault is getting closer to returning, it would be a surprise if he does get in a game with the Red Wings unless someone gets injured or moved.