San Diego Padres acquire MLB hit leader to bolster offense

The rich get richer as reports have surfaced that the San Diego Padres have acquired 2B/OF Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Frazier, who leads all of Major League Baseball in hits, is under contract through the 2022 season.

Further reports suggest the Padres gave up three prospects to get the deal done.

