According to a report from Robert Murray, the San Diego Padres are in ‘serious talks’ on a deal to land relief pitcher Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals.

In 30 appearances with the Nationals this season, Hudson has posted a 2.20 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 32.2 innings of work.

The San Diego Padres are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals, according to sources familiar with situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 30, 2021