San Diego Padres open up second half of season with historic offensive performance

On Friday night, the San Diego Padres opened up the second half of their season and it was a night to remember as they put up a whopping 24 runs against the Washington Nationals.

But the 24 runs were only a part of the story.

-24 runs scored

-Player hit for cycle

-Player had 7 RBIs

-Player scored 5 runs

In fact, according to Stats by STATS, since RBIs became official in 1920, no other team has accomplished all of those feats in the same season, much less one game!