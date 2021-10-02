San Diego Padres to fire manager Jayce Tingler

by

Heading into the 2021 season, the San Diego Padres were expected to make a run at the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Instead, the Padres underachieved and now, according to a report from Jon Heyman, they are firing manager Jayce Tingler.

It’s a tough business, folks!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.