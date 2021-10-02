San Diego Padres to fire manager Jayce Tingler

Heading into the 2021 season, the San Diego Padres were expected to make a run at the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Instead, the Padres underachieved and now, according to a report from Jon Heyman, they are firing manager Jayce Tingler.

It’s a tough business, folks!

Jayce Tingler will be relieved of managerial duties by the Padres. Tingler is a solid baseball man who did a good job last season. But considering the team’s lofty expectations and late-season collapse, this news was eaxpected. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 2, 2021