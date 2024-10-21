San Francisco 49ers Get Awful News Regarding Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers have been dealt a significant blow to their offense. Just moments ago, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

From Schultz’s report: “Sources: #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, tests confirmed.”

Aiyuk has been considered one of the 49ers' top offensive weapons and his absence will be a huge void for San Francisco, especially as the team looks to make a push for the playoffs.

The star wide receiver signed a massive 4-year, $120 million contract extension before the season began, securing his future with the team. Unfortunately, the injury serves as a harsh reminder of why it's crucial for players to secure their financial future when they can, given the unpredictable nature of the sport.

While Aiyuk is expected to make a full recovery, the 49ers will have to proceed without him for the rest of 2024. His rehab journey will now begin, with the hope that he will return to full form in 2025.

This devastating news leaves the 49ers searching for answers on how to fill the void left by Aiyuk’s absence as they continue to compete in a challenging NFC West division.