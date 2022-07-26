San Francisco 49ers make decision on QB Jimmy Garoppolo

According to reports, the San Francisco 49ers have made a decision on QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Just moments ago, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters and he said they are moving on from Garoppolo.

“We have moved on to Trey,” Shanahan told reporters.

Shanahan noted that he, 49ers GM John Lynch, and Garoppolo are all on the same page.

Shanahan says they don’t plan on Garoppolo practicing with the team. Expects the physical to go well today, as it did with Garoppolo’s doctor. Hope is that a trade to a team Garoppolo wants to go to comes together ASAP. “This is Trey’s team.”

