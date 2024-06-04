in Lions News Reports

San Francisco 49ers Respond To Detroit Lions Matching Offer For Brock Wright

According to a report from ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers have finally bolstered their tight end group following the Detroit Lions’ decision to retain Brock Wright. The report says the 49ers are signing former Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas. NFL insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Lions matched the 49ers’ offer sheet for Wright, a 3-year, $12 million deal, emphasizing the value they place on Wright’s role in their offense, especially after trading away T.J. Hockenson in 2022.

Strategic Acquisition of Logan Thomas

Reacting to the Lions’ move, the 49ers have secured the services of former Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas on a one-year contract. This signing comes as a strategic step to ensure depth and veteran leadership within the tight end ranks, particularly as a support for star tight end George Kittle, following the offseason exits of Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley.

Veteran Presence and Proven Performance

Thomas, an eight-year NFL veteran, brings a commendable track record from his four seasons with the Commanders. His notable 2020 performance included 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns. Although his numbers dipped slightly in 2023, his cumulative stats with the Commanders—184 receptions, 1,685 yards, and 14 touchdowns—underline his consistency and reliability.

Setting the Stage for Training Camp

As the 49ers head towards training camp, the tight end position will be a hotbed of competition, with several capable players vying for spots behind Kittle. Logan Thomas’s integration into the team and his ability to secure a backup role will be pivotal as the 49ers prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

With this move, the 49ers have responded to the challenge posed by the Lions’ decision on Wright, positioning themselves strongly in their quest for depth and experience within their tight end lineup.

Written by W.G. Brady

