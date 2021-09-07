San Francisco 49ers reveal starting QB for Week 1 matchup vs. Detroit Lions

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers released their media availability schedule for the week and QB Jimmy Garoppolo will speak to the media on Wednesday, following head coach Kyle Shanahan.

So, why is this significant news? Well, that fact that Garoppolo will be the QB speaking after Shanahan pretty much gives away that he will be the starting signal-caller for the 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Though Garoppolo will get the start, as we have expected all along, you can bet that rookie Trey Lance will be used in certain packages throughout the game.

Nation, are the 49ers making the correct decision by starting Jimmy G?

