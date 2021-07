According to a report from Dov Kleiman, the San Francisco 49ers have waived former Detroit Lions WR Andy Jones and signed former Lions DL Anthony Zettel.

Though this does not have any impact on the Detroit Lions in 2021, we thought it was interesting to share what some of the old crew is doing.

#49ers waived WR Andy Jones and signed former #Browns, #Lions DL Anthony Zettel. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 27, 2021