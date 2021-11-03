San Francisco Giants C Buster Posey to make big announcement on Thursday

According to multiple reports, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will announce his retirement on Thursday.
Posey had quite a career with the Giants, including the following accomplishments.
3× World Series Champion
7× All-Star
4× Silver Slugger Award
2x NL Comeback Player of the Year
NL MVP
NL Rookie of the Year
NL Hank Aaron Award
Congrats on a great career, Buster!
