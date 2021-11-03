San Francisco Giants C Buster Posey to make big announcement on Thursday

According to multiple reports, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will announce his retirement on Thursday.

Posey had quite a career with the Giants, including the following accomplishments.

3× World Series Champion

7× All-Star

4× Silver Slugger Award

2x NL Comeback Player of the Year

NL MVP

NL Rookie of the Year

NL Hank Aaron Award

Congrats on a great career, Buster!

Giants catcher Buster Posey will reportedly announce his retirement tomorrow, per @extrabaggs What. A. Career. • 3× World Series Champion

• 7× All-Star

• 4× Silver Slugger Award

• 2x NL Comeback Player of the Year

• NL MVP

• NL Rookie of the Year

• NL Hank Aaron Award pic.twitter.com/RH3XFXpQzC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 3, 2021