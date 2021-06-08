San Fransisco 49ers lose two key players to a serious injury in two days

by

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to health, the San Francisco 49ers have not exactly had the best of luck over the past couple of seasons.

That back luck has continued this week as starting OL Justin Skule (torn ACL) and likely backup DB Tavaroius Moore (torn Achilles) have already gone down.

There is not yet word on exactly how long Skule and Moore will be out.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.