San Jose Sharks place Evander Kane on waivers, terminate is deal

Well, this is some pretty big news.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the San Jose Sharks have placed Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his current contract.

In a statement released by the Sharks, they say Kane breached his NHL Standard Player Contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols.

The Sharks added that they have no further comments at this time.

Note: Kane is eligible to be claimed and sign with another team and he would be eligible to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

