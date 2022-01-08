in NHL

San Jose Sharks place Evander Kane on waivers, terminate is deal

15 Views 3 Votes

Well, this is some pretty big news.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the San Jose Sharks have placed Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his current contract.

In a statement released by the Sharks, they say Kane breached his NHL Standard Player Contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols.

The Sharks added that they have no further comments at this time.

Note: Kane is eligible to be claimed and sign with another team and he would be eligible to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Ex-Detroit sports radio host reports Jim Harbaugh just ‘got what he wanted’