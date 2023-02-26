Saquon Barkley to the Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions had a solid rushing attack in the 2022 season, led by Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift. However, with Williams becoming a free agent and Swift missing significant time due to injuries, the Lions have a chance to upgrade their running back position with a high-profile signing in Saquon Barkley. Barkley is widely regarded as one of the most talented running backs in the league, with the ability to maximize the spacing created by the Lions' offensive scheme and further enhance the team's strong offensive line. Detroit has plenty of cap space to make a deal happen, and adding Barkley could give them a boost in their quest to win now. The question is, should the Lions sign Barkley if he is available in free agency?

Key Points:

The Lions have a chance to upgrade their running back position this offseason

Barkley is a highly talented running back who could thrive in the Lions' offensive scheme

Detroit has ample cap space to make a deal happen

Adding Barkley could help the Lions compete for a championship

Should the Lions sign Barkley if he is available in free agency?

Big Picture: Evaluating the Potential Signing of Saquon Barkley

The addition of Saquon Barkley could be a major boost for the Lions' offense, giving them an elite playmaker in the backfield to complement their already strong offensive line. However, there are concerns about Barkley's injury history and whether he would be worth the high price tag that would come with signing him. The Lions also have other needs to address on their roster, and it remains to be seen if adding Barkley would provide enough value to justify the investment.

Barkley had 295 carries for 1,310 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs in 2022

He also had 57 catches for 338 yards

- Advertisement -

Barkley's stats from the 2022 season demonstrate his ability as a dual-threat running back who can contribute in both the running and passing game. However, his injury history raises concerns about his long-term durability and whether he would be worth the high price tag that comes with signing a high-profile free agent.

The Bottom Line – Verdict on Detroit Lions signing Saquon Barkley

In my opinion, while Barkley is undoubtedly a talented player, it would not be wise for the Lions to sign him. Running backs, especially expensive free-agent running backs with a history of injuries, do not provide much value to a team like the Lions, who still have plenty of needs before they can truly compete for a Super Bowl. While Barkley could help the Lions' offense in the short term, the team would be better served by focusing its resources on areas of greater need.