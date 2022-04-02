Saturday morning update on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene may ruin your breakfast

UPDATE:

According to Chris McCosky, Detroit Tigers rookie OF Riley Greene left the park on Friday in a walking boot. He added that though there is no official update from the Tigers at this time, Greene leaving in a walking boot is not an overly positive sign.

Cross your fingers, that A.J. Hinch speaks later and gives us some much better news to report.

FROM FRIDAY:

According to a report from the Detroit Tigers (passed along by Chris McCosky), Riley Greene left today’s game after fouling a ball off his foot in the 3rd inning.

Greene underwent an x-ray, which we are still awaiting results.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

UGH!!!!!

According to reports, Detroit Tigers rookie OF Riley Greene was removed from Friday’s game against the New York Yankees after suffering an apparent injury.

It is not yet known exactly how Greene was injured, or what he injured.

From WDIV:

Greene, who entered Friday’s game against the New York Yankees batting .400 during spring training, hit a triple off of Gerrit Cole in his only at-bat. It was his second triple of the spring, to go along with two homers and three doubles.

He was removed from the game before the top half of the following inning.

Stay tuned and cross your fingers.