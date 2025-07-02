Detroit Tigers Make Unfortunate Decision on Sawyer Gipson-Long

Another day, another Detroit Tiger to the IL. This time it’s Sawyer Gipson-Long, neck strain, 15-day injured list, officially announced just ahead of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Nationals. The guy hadn’t exactly been a workhorse this season, but when you’re already scraping the bottom of your pitching depth chart with names like Reese Olson, Alex Cobb, and Jackson Jobe all sidelined… well, it stings. Tyler Owens gets the call-up in response, back with the big club.

Sawyer Gipson-Long hits the IL with a neck strain.

Tyler Owens called up to patch the rotation—again.

Tigers now down six starters, and the trade deadline is creeping.

Detroit's rotation needs help, badly.

Just Bad Timing All Around

The Detroit Tigers are facing another blow to their already-depleted starting rotation. Right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a neck strain, becoming the sixth Tigers starter currently sidelined. In response, the club recalled Tyler Owens ahead of their doubleheader against the Nationals.

Gipson-Long, 27, had not been expected to anchor the staff, but he was considered a useful depth option capable of logging innings throughout the summer. In five appearances (two starts), he posted a 4.70 ERA over 23 innings, with 18 strikeouts, just four walks, and a respectable 1.09 WHIP. However, opponents managed to do damage when they connected — hitting .247 with seven doubles, four home runs, and a .471 slugging percentage against him.

Despite those struggles, Gipson-Long showed signs of promise. His ability to throw strikes and avoid free passes gave the Tigers reason to keep him in the mix. But with no immediate timeline for return, he now joins a long list of pitchers Detroit has lost to injury — a list that includes Reese Olson, Alex Cobb, and top prospect Jackson Jobe.

Rotation Depth Reaching a Breaking Point

The Tigers are increasingly reliant on Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize to carry the load. Beyond them, the picture is murky. Owens, who has made a handful of appearances this season, may be thrust into a larger role than originally intended. His return provides short-term cover, but it does little to address the broader issue.

Detroit is still leading the American League Central, but with the Astros gaining momentum and Seattle in the mix, the front office may be forced to act sooner rather than later. A legitimate addition to the starting rotation could be the difference between sustaining a postseason push or watching the season slip away in late summer.

The Bottom Line

The loss of Sawyer Gipson-Long may not dramatically alter Detroit’s postseason outlook on its own, but it adds to a troubling trend. Injuries have left the Tigers thin on options, and internal solutions are becoming harder to find. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the pressure is mounting on the front office to reinforce the rotation and solidify the team’s standing atop the division.