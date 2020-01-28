33 F
Detroit
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Who says no? Detroit Red Wings hypothetical trade involves shipping Dylan Larkin out of town

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Who says no? Detroit Red Wings hypothetical trade involves shipping Dylan Larkin out of town

We are now less than one month away from the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline and you can bet your...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

The Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

Thanks to a 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Alleged Tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash/death goes viral

On Sunday, the stomach-turning news broke that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, this daughter Gianna, and 7 others...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We are now less than one month away from the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline and you can bet your bottom dollar that Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is hoping to make a deal or two.

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, it always takes two teams to tango and the Red Wings may have trouble finding a dance partner considering many of their trade chips have underperformed so far this season.

In a piece written by Craig Custance of The Athletic, he asked NHL executives to answer the question, “who says no” to some hypothetical trades.

One of those trades involved the Detroit Red Wings sending Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou to the Colorado Avalanche for Bowen Byram, Shane Bowers, and a 2020 first-round pick.

Embed from Getty Images

Here are the thoughts of Custance and one NHL executive.

Detroit sends Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou to Colorado for Bowen Byram, Shane Bowers and a 2020 first-round pick
– @SLefebvre1003

We might be moving well beyond the realm of reality here but this is a fun one to consider. Imagine the Avalanche with Larkin and Nathan MacKinnon down the middle. It’d be hard for teams to keep up. And the Red Wings definitely need another high-end defenseman in the system. But Larkin is a legitimate top center. Those are hard to find in a rebuild. If you’re trading one, you want an absolute guarantee that you’re getting an equivalent player back, kind of like Columbus got for Seth Jones in the Ryan Johansen trade. This is a Detroit no for me.

Exec: “Colorado is getting an offensive star in Larkin and a really good player, another speedy player in Athanasiou. They aren’t giving that much up in Bowers. Byram would be a big piece to give up. I would say that Detroit would say no to that. Larkin is their team. I don’t think they’d have a big issue getting rid of Athanasiou but they can get a first-rounder at the deadline for Athanasiou with a year left in RFA. Then it becomes a Larkin versus Byram thing. That ends up being the debate.”

Nation, is this a trade you would make if you were Steve Yzerman or do you agree with the NHL executive who says the Red Wings would say no?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceCraig Custance
ViaThe Athletic
Previous articleThe Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Who says no? Detroit Red Wings hypothetical trade involves shipping Dylan Larkin out of town

We are now less than one month away from the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline and you can bet your...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

The Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

Arnold Powell - 0
Thanks to a 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. http://gty.im/902792378 The big question is,...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Alleged Tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash/death goes viral

Arnold Powell - 0
On Sunday, the stomach-turning news broke that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, this daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed when their helicopter...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Nicholas Castellanos changes name, number after signing with Reds

Don Drysdale - 0
This may be confusing. When Nicholas Castellanos first came to the Detroit Tigers, he went by the name of "Nick." http://gty.im/473315630 Then, before the 2017 season, Castellanos...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Dwane Casey says Kobe Bryant would be embarrassed of Detroit Pistons

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers honored Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash the day prior. http://gty.im/620091284 You would...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Red Wings forward Martin Frk breaks hardest shot record

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The record books have a new name to enter, and that person goes by the name of Martin Frk. Of course, Detroit Red Wings...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings recall goaltender Pickard under emergency conditions

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions. They also assigned Kaden Fulcher to...
Read more

Red Wings All-Star Tyler Bertuzzi enjoyed festivities in St. Louis

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Almost nothing is going right for the Detroit Red Wings this season, but one silver lining is the fact that forward Tyler Bertuzzi earned...
Read more

Tyler Bertuzzi represents Red Wings at All-Star Skills Competition

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
While it hasn't been an ideal season for the Detroit Red Wings (worst in the NHL, in fact), one positive note is the further...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.