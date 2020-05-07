41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Schedule Rumor: Detroit Lions land Sunday Night, Monday Night games in 2020

Though we will not know for sure until the 2020 NFL regular season scheduled is released on Thursday night, the rumors continue to roll in.

The lastest rumor includes one Sunday Night Football game and one Monday Night Football game for the Detroit Lions. As you can see below, if this leak is correct, the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 and will host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

 

By Arnold Powell

