Schefter: Jacksonville Jaguars now in the mix to trade with Detroit Lions

According to Adam Schefter, Jacksonville Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell just called Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn about a potential trade either during or before tonight’s opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

As we know, the Lions hold the No. 3 overall pick. The Jaguars currently own the No. 9 and No. 20 picks in the first round, the No. 36 overall pick (Round 2) and the No. 73 overall pick (3rd Round).

By Don Drysdale
