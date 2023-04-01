Score a Home Run with These Limited-Edition Detroit Tigers Bobbleheads from FOCO!

In the rich history of Detroit baseball, Miguel Cabrera's 2012 season was a remarkable achievement that cemented his place among the greatest Tigers players. He became the first player in 45 years to win the Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average, home runs, and runs batted in. This accomplishment was a testament to Cabrera's incredible talent, dedication, and work ethic.

Speaking of great Tigers players, Ty Cobb is widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters of all time. Although he never won a Triple Crown, Cobb's 1911 season stands out as one of the best in baseball history. It solidified his place as one of the greatest players to ever grace the diamond.

While it's hard to make a direct comparison between Cabrera and Cobb, both players are among the greatest to ever wear the Old English D. Fans looking to commemorate these legends can pre-order two new collector's bobbleheads from FOCO. The Miguel Cabrera bobble features the Triple Crown winner in all his glory, while the Ty Cobb bobble showcases the Georgia Peach in bighead form. Whether you're a diehard Tigers fan or just a lover of baseball history, these bobbleheads are a must-have addition to your collection.

For those interested in owning these unique collectibles, FOCO offers a variety of options for purchase. The Miguel Cabrera and Ty Cobb bobbleheads are available for pre-order at www.foco.com/collections/detroit-tigers. Don't miss out on your chance to add these limited-edition bobbleheads to your collection!

The Miguel Cabrera bobble features him in his iconic batting stance with a baseball bat in hand. He is wearing his Tigers uniform and helmet, and the details on the bobblehead are amazing. The Ty Cobb bobble showcases his signature batting style with his foot forward and his hands raised. It is a true collector's item that every fan will cherish.

Metrics of the Bobble

The Miguel Cabrera bobblehead stands at approximately 8 inches tall, while the Ty Cobb bobblehead is approximately 7 inches tall. Both bobbleheads are made of high-quality resin material, ensuring durability and longevity. These bobbles are perfect for displaying in your home, office, or fan cave.

In conclusion, if you're a fan of Detroit baseball or baseball history in general, don't miss out on the chance to own these two collector's bobbleheads. The Miguel Cabrera bobble and Ty Cobb bobble are available for pre-order from FOCO and are sure to be a hit with fans of all ages. Get yours today and show your love for the Tigers!