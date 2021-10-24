Score prediction for Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams

The game Detroit Lions fans (or should I say Matthew Stafford fans) have been waiting for is finally upon us as the Lions will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

As it stands, the Lions are a 16.5 point underdog (up from 13.5 when it was released) and, in my opinion, it should be much higher.

So, how do I predict this game will go?

As much as I want to pick the Lions to pull off the massive upset against the Rams, I just cannot do it. In fact, I don’t think the Lions will ever be in a position where they are in striking distance of winning the game.

I believe the Lions will trail by three touchdowns at halftime and when all is said and done, this will be a massive blowout.

Final Score Prediction

Detroit Lions 17

Los Angeles Rams 41 (-16.5)