Scott Boras: Spencer Torkelson is “franchise altering”

The Detroit Tigers got their man yesterday, selecting Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson with the 1st overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. And they’re sure banking on him being a tremendous part of their future and helping to accelerate their rebuilding process.

Someone who knows plenty about talent evaluation and worth is agent Scott Boras, who has negotiated some of the highest paying contracts in sports history. According to Boras, the Tigers got themselves a player who, as he put it, is “franchise altering”.

We sure like the sound of that.

“For the Tigers, this is really franchise-altering,” Boras said of Torkelson’s potential. “With the ready supply of pitching they have coming — Faedo, Mize, Manning, Skubal, to go with Matthew Boyd — this (Torkelson’s bat) will change the day. It’s a lot easier to play in the shade of a great hitter.”

“He’s just a really, rare, rare guy,” Boras said. “In the draft community, when you have the ability to make contact and display power as he can, the names of (Ken) Griffey, Jr., A-Rod, Kris Bryant — you’re talking middle-of-the-lineup franchise bat.”

With 48 home runs in his freshman and sophomore years at Arizona State, the Tigers are hoping that he’ll provide the offense firepower they’ve been seeking for years now.

