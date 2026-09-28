Scott Harris Announces Plan for Spencer Torkelson

For anyone wondering whether Spencer Torkelson’s future with the Detroit Tigers had become uncertain, Scott Harris offered a pretty direct answer Monday.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

During his season-ending press conference, the Tigers president of baseball operations was asked about Torkelson and made it clear Detroit still views the former No. 1 overall pick as an important part of what comes next.

“He’s an incredibly talented player,” Harris said. “He’s a very popular figure in our clubhouse. We really value him and all the contributions he makes on and off the field. And we think he’s going to help us get back to the playoffs.”

That’s not exactly the language of an executive preparing to move on.

Torkelson’s future had become a legitimate offseason question as Detroit’s young position-player core continued to evolve. With players such as Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark and Colt Keith affecting the Tigers’ long-term roster construction, Torkelson’s place in Detroit’s 2027 lineup had become increasingly worth watching.

Harris appears to have answered that question, at least for now.

Tigers Still Believe in Spencer Torkelson

The interesting part of Harris’ comments isn’t simply that he praised Torkelson. Executives praise their players all the time.

It’s how specifically Harris connected Torkelson to Detroit’s goal of returning to October.

“We think he’s going to help us get back to the playoffs.”

That matters after another uneven offensive season for the first baseman. Torkelson finished 2026 with 25 home runs and 74 RBIs while hitting .228 with a .328 on-base percentage and .425 slugging percentage, according to his final season numbers.

There were stretches when Torkelson looked capable of being the middle-of-the-order power hitter Detroit envisioned when it selected him first overall in 2020. There were others when the strikeouts and inconsistency returned.

That has essentially been the Torkelson experience.

The power is real. The talent is obvious. The consistency remains the question.

Earlier this season, Torkelson showed just how dangerous he can become when everything clicks, homering in five consecutive games to tie a Tigers franchise record.

There is another important layer here.

Torkelson is moving deeper into his arbitration years. He played 2026 on a one-year deal worth just over $4 million and remains under team control beyond this season. His contractual situation gives Detroit options, but Harris’ comments certainly don’t sound like the Tigers are entering the offseason determined to find a replacement.

That’s significant because first base could have become one of Detroit’s bigger roster questions.

Instead, Harris publicly backed Torkelson as someone he expects to help the Tigers return to the postseason.

That doesn’t guarantee Torkelson will be Detroit’s first baseman for years to come. Baseball executives rarely deal in guarantees, and an offseason can change quickly. But there is a considerable difference between leaving a player’s future intentionally vague and saying you believe he will help your team get back to October.

Harris chose the latter.

And now the challenge shifts back to Torkelson.

Detroit Needs More Than Flashes

Torkelson has already demonstrated what his ceiling can look like. He hit 31 home runs in 2025, and the Tigers have now seen multiple stretches where his right-handed power can change games.

The question is whether those stretches can become something closer to the norm.

His career numbers show why the conversation remains complicated. Torkelson has produced plenty of home-run power since debuting in 2022, but his overall offensive production has fluctuated considerably from season to season. His career statistical profile illustrates both the power that made him a No. 1 pick and the inconsistency that has prevented him from fully becoming the hitter Detroit once projected.

Harris, however, isn’t talking like an executive ready to give up on that projection.

Quite the opposite.

Detroit’s baseball boss used his season-ending press conference to publicly reinforce Torkelson’s value, both as a player and as a presence inside the clubhouse.

For Torkelson, the plan now sounds pretty simple.

He’s still part of this thing.

The Tigers just need him to help make Harris’ final prediction come true.