Scott Harris Blames Himself for Tigers Collapse

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris met with the media on Monday to discuss what went wrong during the 2026 MLB season. Detroit finished fourth in the American League Central at 76-86, nine games behind Cleveland.

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That is the fourth time in six seasons the Tigers have missed the playoffs, and their first losing record since 2023. Detroit spent the summer selling, trading Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 2 for outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith. Replenishing the farm system is what Harris did once the season got away from him.

Scott Harris Says the Depth Problem Starts With Him

Harris believed that he didn’t do a good job creating enough depth in the organization this season. He said in his presser, “We’ve got to get better in all aspects of the organization, and it starts with me. I didn’t build enough depth in this roster this year.”

A 6-22 May Buried the Tigers

One of the main reasons why Detroit missed the playoffs this season was a 6-22 record in the month of May. The depth Harris talked about never showed up when the lineup thinned out. Javier Baez sprained his right ankle on April 29 and missed roughly three months, and Kerry Carpenter went on the injured list in late July with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Harris will have a lot of decisions to make with the roster in the offseason. There are a lot of Tigers fans who will blame him for Detroit’s 2026 woes, and it will be interesting to see what he does next. He has to improve the roster for the 2027 season, or the Tigers may be out of the playoffs once again.