Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers

With the recent signing of Gleyber Torres and the subsequent announcement that he will take over at second base, the Detroit Tigers are making significant changes to their infield for the 2025 season. Colt Keith will be shifting to first base, which raises the question: What’s next for Spencer Torkelson?

In response to the changes, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris addressed the media and clarified Torkelson’s new role within the team. Although Torkelson will no longer be the everyday first baseman, Harris assured that there is still a place for him on the roster. According to Harris, as long as Torkelson continues to hit, he will be able to serve as the backup first baseman and a designated hitter (DH).

Tigers president Scott Harris said Gleyber Torres will be the everyday second baseman. Colt Keith will move to first base for 2025.



Harris said he told Spencer Torkelson "there's still a role for you on this team" with a big offseason and spring training. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) December 27, 2024

Spencer Torkelson's Struggles and Opportunities

Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, has had a rocky start to his major league career. Over his first three seasons with the Tigers, he has batted just .221 with 49 home runs and 159 RBIs in 361 games. During the 2024 season, Torkelson's struggles were evident, as he posted a .219 batting average with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, along with an underwhelming OPS of .669 in 92 games.

While his performance has not lived up to expectations, Torkelson still has an opportunity to prove himself, especially with his new role as a backup first baseman and DH. As Harris pointed out, Torkelson’s future with the Tigers will depend largely on his ability to hit. If he can turn his bat around and regain some of the promise that made him the top pick in the 2020 draft, he could still play a crucial role on the team.

The Clock Is Ticking for Torkelson

With the Tigers bringing in veteran talent like Gleyber Torres and making moves to strengthen their infield, Torkelson’s time to make a lasting impact is growing shorter. If he doesn’t start producing at the plate, he may find himself on the outside looking in. As the great Ernie Harwell once said, “Long Gone” could become a reality for Torkelson if he doesn’t quickly turn things around.

The 2025 season will be a pivotal one for Spencer Torkelson, and the Tigers’ front office is giving him a chance to prove his worth. It remains to be seen if he can take advantage of this opportunity, but for now, he will continue to be a part of the Tigers’ plans as they look to build a competitive roster moving forward.