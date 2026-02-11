Scott Harris Details the Pitch That Reunited Justin Verlander With Detroit Tigers

Justin Verlander didn’t just return to the Detroit Tigers because of nostalgia.

He came back because the vision made sense, and Scott Harris made sure of that.

On Wednesday in Lakeland, Florida, Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris shed new light on how Detroit’s reunion with Verlander came together, revealing that the foundation of the deal was built through direct, honest conversations with one simple goal in mind: winning.

FaceTime, Not Flash

Harris admitted that before this process began, he had never met Verlander in person. That didn’t stop the Tigers’ front office from being aggressive, or personal, in their approach.

“I had a few FaceTimes with JV,” Harris said. “I never met him before, but I know what he means to this city and the organization.”

Those conversations weren’t about selling the past. They were about outlining the future.

Detroit didn’t need to explain Verlander’s legacy to him. What mattered was showing him how he could still impact what the Tigers are building right now.

Selling the Vision — Not the Memories

According to Harris, the focus was on clarity. The Tigers wanted Verlander to understand where the franchise is headed and why his presence matters beyond sentimentality.

“We just wanted to engage him and to help him understand what we’re trying to achieve here and how he fits,” Harris explained. “We know how he fits in the city and organization, but we wanted him to know how he fits on this team, and how he can help us win.”

That distinction mattered. Verlander isn’t returning to Detroit to take a victory lap — he’s coming back to compete.

‘He’s All About Winning’

That mindset is what ultimately sealed the deal.

Harris emphasized that once conversations shifted toward competitiveness and unfinished business, everything clicked.

“He’s all about winning. He wants to win here. He has some unfinished business in Detroit, and we want to win, too.”

For a Tigers roster that’s transitioning from rebuild to contention, Verlander’s mentality carries as much weight as his arm. He brings championship experience, expectations, and credibility to a clubhouse that’s learning how to take the next step.

Why This Move Matters Now

Detroit believes it has reached a point where adding a player like Verlander enhances the roster rather than distracts from it.

“We feel like we have a really good roster,” Harris said. “And it’s better with JV on it.”

That’s the key line.

This wasn’t about ticket sales or nostalgia marketing. It was about adding a proven winner to a team that believes it’s ready to compete — and having a pitcher who knows exactly what winning looks like in October.

The Bottom Line

Justin Verlander didn’t return to Detroit because of the past.

He came back because Scott Harris convinced him the Tigers are ready for the future, and because both sides believe there’s still something meaningful left to finish together.