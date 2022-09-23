Scott Harris is the MAN for the Detroit Tigers

Scott Harris was named the President of Baseball Operations for the Detroit Tigers this past week. With experience in the front office of the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants, he is a perfect fit for the Detroit Tigers and righting the ship for them. A.J. Reilly breaks down the hire and reviews his initial press conference in this clip from The Corner.

