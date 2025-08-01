Scott Harris: No “Skubal Window” for DetroitTigers

Scott Harris Shuts Down “Skubal Window” Talk as Tigers Aim Higher

Tigers fans hoping to ride Tarik Skubal’s dominant run all the way into October got a reality check this week, sort of. President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris isn’t buying into the idea that Detroit’s competitive timeline begins and ends with their ace.

“I think this idea of a window is an illusion,” Harris said when asked about the team’s trajectory with Skubal fronting the rotation. That mindset might sting a little, but it signals something important: the Tigers don’t plan to waste time waiting around for a perfect moment. They’re trying to build a team that can win now and stay in the mix for years to come.

Tarik Skubal Is Dominating in 2025

There’s no denying Tarik Skubal has been the engine behind Detroit’s rise. The reigning AL Cy Young winner leads the league with a 2.09 ERA and has racked up 171 strikeouts. Just as impressive, he’s sporting career-best marks in walk rate (3.8%) and strikeout rate (33.8%).

The Tigers are 21-8 in games he’s started this season, but the team’s success goes deeper. Since August 11, 2024, Detroit has gone 95-59 overall, good for a .617 winning percentage. Even without Skubal on the mound, they’ve managed a strong 74-51 record.

That kind of balance is why Harris isn’t concerned about any looming expiration date tied to Skubal’s contract.

“There are a lot of players on this team who are in it for the right reasons, who are playing for each other, and they’re playing for the city of Detroit. They’ve done some special things.” -Scott Harris via 97.1 The Ticket

Beyond Skubal: What Comes Next

The Tigers’ front office has been aggressive. Moves at the MLB trade deadline made it clear this isn’t a passive rebuild. While Skubal’s presence helps, Harris and his team are already planning for a world where they don’t lean on one arm to carry the load.

If Skubal departs in free agency after the 2026 season, a real possibility if he becomes the first pitcher to command a $400 million deal, the Tigers have options. Jackson Jobe, once the club’s top pitching prospect, could be in line to step up by 2027. Jobe is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery but remains a core part of the long-term blueprint.

The Tigers’ Long Game: Consistency, Not a One-Off

Harris has made it clear: this isn’t about one playoff push. It’s about building something sustainable.

“We’re going to keep winning as many games as we can and try to make good decisions to make sure that the city of Detroit can enjoy playoff baseball for as many years as possible.” -Scott Harris via 97.1 The Ticket

That’s the kind of message Tigers fans have waited years to hear. With a mix of elite talent like Skubal and a deeper roster than they’ve had in a long time, the Tigers might finally be on the verge of turning a corner, for good.

