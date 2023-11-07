Scott Harris reveals Detroit Tigers No. 1 offseason priority

Detroit Tigers team president Scott Harris has outlined the team's offseason priorities, signaling a clear strategy for the upcoming season. After successfully acquiring veteran outfielder Mark Canha, which checked one major item off their list, the Tigers are now turning their focus to pitching. This pivot comes in the wake of Eduardo Rodriguez opting out of his contract to become a free agent.

The Detroit Tigers No. 1 Priority

Harris emphasized the importance of pitching for the team's future success and the desire to blend the promising young talent within their ranks with seasoned veterans who can contribute both on the field and in the clubhouse.

“We are pretty focused on pitching right now,” Harris said. “We’re going to try to add any pitching we can find. But it’s important to think back to last season. Many of our young pitchers have taken a step forward. Guys like Jackson Jobe, Ty Madden, Keider Montero, Sawyer Gipson-Long, Reese Olson, Tyler Holton – we have a good thing going on the pitching development front and that helps us.

“If we can add some veteran presences into our team who can help some of those young pitchers along – that’s going to be an area we’re going to look at.”

Bottom Line – Tigers' Strategy: Cultivating the Mound

As the Tigers' offseason unfolds, Scott Harris's vision for a balanced team that merges youth with experience takes shape. By prioritizing pitching—a fundamental aspect of the game—the Tigers are not merely patching up last season's gaps; they're weaving a tapestry of talent that could define their success in the upcoming seasons. In baseball, as in chess, the right moves set up the win, and for the Tigers, that move is a strategic play on the pitcher's mound.