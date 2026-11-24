Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris apparently has a few cards up his sleeve. During his press conference on Tuesday, Harris delivered an intriguing comment that immediately caught the attention of Tigers fans who have been waiting for the organization to make additional moves this offseason.

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While discussing the team’s offseason activity, Harris revealed that the Tigers have already made moves that have yet to become public. Exactly what those moves entail, however, remains a mystery.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris talks to reporters March 25, 2026, before Opening Day at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Scott Harris Teases Unannounced Detroit Tigers Moves

“We’ve made some moves we haven’t announced yet,” Harris said Tuesday, as relayed by Scott Bentley of Locked On Tigers.

The comments come after the Tigers signed Troy Melton to a long-term contract extension. According to MLB.com, that agreement could ultimately be worth as much as $80 million.

With questions still surrounding Detroit’s starting rotation, there is certainly no shortage of speculation about what Harris could have in the works. Whether the unannounced moves involve major league free agents, trades or smaller organizational additions remains to be seen.

Harris did not identify the players involved or reveal when the moves would officially be announced. While Tigers fans shouldn’t necessarily assume a blockbuster acquisition is coming, his comments certainly give them a reason to pay close attention to the transaction wire.

Your move, Scott. Tigers fans are waiting.