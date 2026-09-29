Scott Harris wasn’t going to discuss a Riley Greene contract extension Monday.

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He did, however, make it very clear how the Detroit Tigers view their star outfielder.

During his season-ending press conference, Harris was asked about the possibility of Detroit signing Greene to a long-term extension. Following organizational policy, the Tigers president of baseball operations declined to discuss potential negotiations.

Then he offered a strong endorsement of Greene.

“Riley is an incredible player. He’s a huge part of our team. The presence that he has in the middle of our lineup is one of the engines that make our offense go.”

That’s not an extension announcement. It isn’t confirmation that negotiations are happening, either.

But with Greene moving closer to free agency, every public comment from Detroit’s front office about his future is going to carry weight.

Riley Greene Has Become a Tigers Cornerstone

Harris isn’t exaggerating Greene’s importance.

Greene finished 2026 hitting .280 with 21 home runs and an .844 OPS over 140 games, according to Baseball Reference. More importantly, his offensive game continued to evolve.

After hitting a career-high 36 home runs in 2025, Greene sacrificed some power production this season while becoming a more complete hitter. His strikeout rate declined, his walk rate improved and Greene posted the best OPS of his career.

He also earned his third consecutive All-Star selection, joining Dillon Dingler and Kevin McGonigle as Detroit’s representatives. A.J. Hinch delivered that news to the trio in July.

At 26, Greene is no longer simply a promising young player.

He’s one of the established pieces around which Detroit is building.

The Riley Greene Contract Extension Question Isn’t Going Away

That’s why Harris’ refusal to discuss an extension won’t end the conversation.

Greene played 2026 on a one-year, $5 million contract after avoiding arbitration last winter. He remains under team control through the 2028 season and is currently positioned to reach free agency after that season. Detroit still has two arbitration years before Greene can test the open market.

That gives Harris time.

It also creates an obvious decision.

Detroit’s Young Core Raises the Stakes

Detroit has spent the last several seasons assembling a young core. McGonigle just completed a historic rookie season. Max Clark has reached the majors. More prospects are coming.

Eventually, the Tigers have to decide which established players they want alongside that group for the long haul.

Greene would appear to be an obvious candidate.

Harris wasn’t willing to say Monday whether Detroit intends to make that happen with a contract extension. His organization’s policy made sure of that.

He was willing to say something else.

Greene is “a huge part” of the Tigers, and one of the engines driving their offense.

For now, that’s all Harris is giving us.

The extension question will be waiting for him all winter.