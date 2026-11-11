The Detroit Tigers have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, but one of the more surprising names generating trade speculation is Riley Greene. And now, president of baseball operations Scott Harris has addressed the possibility of moving the All-Star outfielder.

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According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, Greene’s name has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate by industry executives attending the MLB General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Morosi asked Harris about the possibility on Tuesday, November 10, and the response was interesting.

“We love Riley. I’m focused on Riley being a big part of the middle of our order and he makes us better in a bunch of different ways. Obviously, on the trade front, we got to listen to everything, but it’s not what we’re focused on right now.”

Tigers OF Riley Greene has been mentioned as a trade candidate by industry execs here at the GM meetings.



Here’s the response from Scott Harris when I asked him about the possibility today on @MLBNetwork. pic.twitter.com/6EFbILePel — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2026

That doesn’t mean Greene is on his way out of Detroit. But it does mean Harris isn’t completely closing the door.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Riley Greene (31) bats against Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Riley Greene Trade Rumors Come at an Interesting Time

Greene, 26, is coming off another productive season with the Tigers. The three-time All-Star hit .280 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a career-best .844 OPS in 140 games during the 2026 campaign.

Those numbers followed a 2025 season in which Greene blasted a career-high 36 home runs and drove in 111 runs. Although his power numbers declined this past season, his improved plate discipline helped make him a more complete offensive player.

The timing of the trade speculation is particularly interesting because Harris recently praised Greene’s importance to Detroit’s lineup while addressing questions about a potential contract extension.

Greene remains under team control through the 2028 season, giving Detroit time to determine whether a long-term agreement makes sense. However, that also makes him a valuable potential trade asset if another organization comes calling with an overwhelming offer.

Would Scott Harris Actually Trade Riley Greene?

Trading Greene would certainly qualify as a major shakeup for a Tigers organization hoping to take another step forward in 2027. He remains one of Detroit’s most established offensive weapons and an important part of its young core.

However, the Tigers also have an increasingly interesting collection of outfield talent, including Max Clark. That depth has already raised questions about whether Harris could eventually make a surprising outfield trade.

Listening Is Not the Same as Shopping

For Harris, listening to offers is simply part of running a baseball team. That doesn’t mean he is actively shopping Greene, and there has been no confirmed report that Detroit is engaged in negotiations to trade him.

Still, this is a situation worth monitoring as the offseason progresses. If another team is willing to pay a significant price for Greene, Harris will have a difficult decision to make.

For now, the message is clear: Riley Greene is not being actively shopped, but Scott Harris isn’t ruling anything out, either.