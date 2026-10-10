The Detroit Tigers have some major roster decisions to make following their disappointing 2026 season, but president of baseball operations Scott Harris has offered an encouraging sign regarding Spencer Torkelson’s future. The former No. 1 overall pick remains part of Detroit’s plans, although that doesn’t necessarily mean his role will look the same in 2027.

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Torkelson finished the season with 26 home runs, 77 RBIs and a .766 OPS, providing useful production despite another frustrating stretch of inconsistency. However, his impressive September performance and Harris’ public endorsement suggest Detroit isn’t ready to move on from the 27-year-old first baseman.

The bigger question now might not be whether Torkelson stays with the Tigers, but whether he can reclaim an unquestioned everyday role.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Scott Harris Makes His Feelings About Torkelson Clear

During Detroit’s season-ending press conference, Harris made it clear that the organization continues to value Torkelson’s contributions. As we previously reported following Harris’ Sept. 28 comments, the Tigers president expressed confidence in the first baseman’s ability to help Detroit return to postseason contention.

“He’s an incredibly talented player,” Harris said in comments covered by MLB.com. “He’s a very popular presence in our clubhouse.”

Harris also emphasized that Detroit values what Torkelson brings both on and off the field and believes he can contribute to another playoff push. Those comments suggest the Tigers envision keeping Torkelson involved, even as their younger players compete for additional opportunities.

However, Harris stopped short of declaring Torkelson the unquestioned starting first baseman for next season. That distinction matters because Detroit has several developing hitters who could challenge for playing time.

Torkelson’s September Surge Changed the Conversation

For much of the summer, Torkelson’s future appeared increasingly uncertain as the Tigers began giving younger players additional opportunities. Then September arrived, and the former top prospect delivered one of his most productive stretches of the season.

According to an Oct. 4 analysis of Torkelson’s September performance, he batted .296 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and a 1.080 OPS during the final month. His .432 on-base percentage was particularly encouraging for a hitter whose offensive consistency has repeatedly come under scrutiny.

That strong finish helped Torkelson produce a 113 OPS+ for the season, meaning his overall offensive production was 13 percent better than league average after adjusting for ballpark effects. Those numbers don’t make him an elite first baseman, but they certainly strengthen the argument that he can remain a productive major league hitter.

The Tigers must now determine whether September represented meaningful progress or simply another hot stretch in an inconsistent career. That evaluation could have significant implications for how manager A.J. Hinch constructs his 2027 lineup.

Detroit’s Youth Movement Creates a Difficult Decision

Torkelson’s biggest challenge might come from within his own organization, particularly with Colt Keith capable of handling first base and top prospect Josue Briceño approaching the major leagues. Detroit also wants to create opportunities for its emerging offensive core, meaning everyday at-bats could become increasingly difficult to guarantee.

Harris has repeatedly emphasized the importance of developing young talent rather than blocking promising players with outside acquisitions. That philosophy could create competition at first base and designated hitter, even if the Tigers retain Torkelson throughout the offseason.

There is also a financial consideration, although it shouldn’t be the determining factor. As we previously detailed in our examination of Torkelson’s projected arbitration salary, the first baseman could earn approximately $7.7 million in 2027 after making $4.075 million this season, per MLB Trade Rumors’ 2027 arbitration projections.

That increase would be substantial for Torkelson personally, but relatively manageable for Detroit. The more important consideration is whether his offensive production warrants everyday playing time as the Tigers attempt to assemble a lineup capable of returning to October.

Sep 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) grimaces in pain after being hit by a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Spencer Torkelson’s Tigers Future Looks Clearer, But His Role Doesn’t

For now, Harris’ comments provide a strong indication that Detroit still sees value in Torkelson. The Tigers have not announced plans to trade him, and his late-season offensive improvement gives the organization another reason to remain patient.

But keeping Torkelson and guaranteeing him an everyday starting job are two different decisions. Detroit can value his power, clubhouse presence and experience while still allowing Keith, Briceño and other young players to compete for opportunities.

Ultimately, Torkelson’s future could depend on whether he can turn his impressive September into consistent production throughout 2027. Another 25-homer season might be useful, but the Tigers need more dependable offensive contributions if they intend to compete for a championship.

Scott Harris has made it clear that Spencer Torkelson remains part of Detroit’s plans, but that doesn’t mean his starting job is guaranteed. For the former No. 1 overall pick, the challenge now is proving he deserves to remain in the middle of a lineup increasingly built around the Tigers’ next generation.