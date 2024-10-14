Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach

The Detroit Tigers made significant strides in the 2024 season, finishing with an 86-76 record and winning the American League Wild Card Round against the Houston Astros. However, their postseason run came to an end when they fell to the Cleveland Guardians in five games during the American League Divisional Series. On Monday, Tigers president Scott Harris addressed the media to discuss the team’s direction for the 2025 season, focusing on roster growth, payroll strategy, and potential offseason moves.

Scott Harris Stresses Building from Within

Harris emphasized the importance of internal growth, stressing that the Tigers’ young core will play a pivotal role in the team's continued development. “Regardless of what we do this winter, the majority of our growth has to come from within,” Harris said. “There’s just too much opportunity on this roster, and that’s the beauty of building with young players. We have to help them get better.”

With a youthful roster that includes standout players like Riley Greene and Tarik Skubal, Harris believes the team’s future success hinges on nurturing their talent and helping them take the next step. The Tigers showed flashes of potential throughout the 2024 season, and Harris is banking on that momentum carrying over into 2025.

No Payroll Chasing, Talent-Driven Approach

While fans may look to the offseason with expectations of splashy signings, Harris made it clear that the Tigers won’t be chasing payroll numbers. Instead, they will focus on acquiring talent that fits their vision for success. “I get that dollars spent are often seen as the most convenient measure of activity in a given offseason, but it’s not how we think about it,” Harris explained. “We don’t chase payroll thresholds—we chase talent.”

Harris indicated that if the right player becomes available, the team will not hesitate to pursue them. “If there’s a talented player we have conviction about who fits how we play and fits our clubhouse, and he costs money, we’re going to pursue him aggressively.”

Chris Ilitch’s Investments and Support

Harris also highlighted the significant investments Tigers owner Chris Ilitch has made in non-payroll areas such as technology and facilities, all aimed at building a sustainable winning culture. “Chris has invested tens of millions of dollars in non-payroll areas, including technology, facilities, and — jokingly but probably not jokingly — a very expensive manager,” Harris said, referring to Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch.

While Harris is focused on making the right roster moves, he assured fans that he has the full support of ownership to make impactful additions. “My job is to make compelling cases for additions that can help this team improve. When I do that, I know I’ll have Chris’s support.”

As the Tigers prepare for the offseason, Harris's comments suggest that the team will prioritize long-term sustainability and internal growth over making high-priced, short-term moves. Tigers fans can expect a thoughtful approach as Detroit builds toward a playoff return in 2025.